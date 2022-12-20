Truck drivers prepare to navigate the winter storm ahead of holiday travel season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many families are looking to adjust their schedules to make it home for Christmas, some truck drivers are also preparing to drive through the storm and over nights to insure deliveries make it to their destinations on time.
One truck driver is preparing his truck to drive 6 days this week all over the Midwest despite the weather conditions.
Jimmy, with Soldiers Trucking, says driving in a wintry mess isn't too bad when there's no one else on the road... but things get trickier during a busy travel holiday.
“I’m not looking forward to this next one. I'm hoping it's not too much ice involved… ice and snow is pretty deadly for drivers.”
He says there are times when the snow and ice caused him to drive sideways but luckily he's been able to pull himself out of it.
“Slow down. You don't gotta be there yesterday. Get home to your friedns and family in one piece. That's my true advice please,” he adds.
If you are heading out make sure you have plenty of gas and watch out for other drivers.