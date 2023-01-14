Truck convoy honors Blaze Himle

LAKE CITY, Minn.-Twelve-year-old Blaze Himle was killed last Sunday when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County. His family called on truck drivers to help honor him at his funeral today. At First Lutheran Church, a convoy of truck drivers came together to escort Blaze to his final resting place in Theilman. Blaze loved semi trucks and knew a lot about them. He wanted to be a truck driver when he got older. Dannie Himle, Blaze's grandfather, said it's a perfect tribute to Blaze.
“Make him happy. He’d love it. It’s just tough, you know, but it’s the best we could do for him. He’s gone," Himle said.
Truckers have used #lightitupforblaze on social media as an additional way to honor Blaze.