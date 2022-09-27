Troopers make 335 stops for dangerous driving behavior in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 citations and arrests were made over the weekend by Minnesota State Patrol as part of an extra enforcement effort called Project 20(22).
It's aimed to target the most dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, impairment, distraction and even not using a seat belt.
In Rochester 335 drivers were pulled over for making at least one of those infractions.
From Sept. 23-25th a team of troopers ran high-intensity patrols in southeast Minnesota.
Out of the 335 total stops - 251 drivers were pulled over form speeding, 21 for not wearing a seat belt, eight for DWI and tend for using a wireless device while driving.
State patrols says these numbers are too high and is asking every driver to wear their seat belt, put distractions away and never drive impaired.
The department wants everyone to know troopers will continue extra enforcement on seat belt use saying there's about 97% compliance across Minnesota.
Sgt. Troy Christianson explained, "We'll be out for the next 2 weeks yet just focusing on seat belt violations and we want to make sure we get that 3% that's not buckled up to buckle up so if they are involved in a crash they can hopefully walk away from it or have minor injuries from the crash."
The department picked the extra enforcement this past weekend due to the fact Saturday was the Luke Bryan concert in the Dover-Eyota area drawing in thousands of drivers.
Project 20(22) is a new effort started by state patrol this year. The seat belt enforcement going on right now is part of an annual event which begins during the fall.