Triton Public Schools sees impact of free school meals

DODGE CENTER, Minn.- Schools are heading back in session in Minnesota with the new state funded Free School Meals for Kids program.
Triton Public Schools had an opportunity during the pandemic to see potential results from students receiving meals for free.
Triton Public Schools superintendent Craig Schlichting says, "It's interesting because when we had the, during COVID we did have free lunch for all students and what we've noticed is that the number of students esting lunch after that really declined and we're thinking that it's usually that means that they would eat if they could afford it.”
After seeing the difference between before and after students in the school having free meals, the school district is ready for the program to start with the school year.
He says, "Absolutely, yeah I think there are a number of things that prevented students from being able to afford breakfast and lunch. So I think that we will definitely see an increase in the number of students that eat."
Triton Public School students start classes next week with grades 6-12 starting September 6th and K-5 starting September 7th.