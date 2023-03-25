Triton High School hosts a community expo

DODGE CENTER, Minn.- There were nonprofits, local businesses and law enforcement agencies at the expo. The Dodge Center community had the chance to learn about services vendors at the event provided. There were also various forms of entertainment including a Boy Scouts pinewood derby, an Elvis Presley impersonator, and some young dancers. Lynnette Nash, one of the event organizers, said the world needs Elvis.
“You can sing to it. We all remember the fun of Elvis. We all remember singing along with it in the car, whether it was with our parents or whether somebody else-somebody you love that’s always been a huge Elvis fan, and watching him do it with just a few instruments-you don’t have this giant band. You don’t have all these synthesizers. You have real music," Nash said.
The event organizers started planning the community expo in October.