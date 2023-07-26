Triton Elementary adding adaptive playground equipment to school grounds

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Triton Elementary School is starting their plan to add adaptive playground equipment to the existing playground.
With help from the community, the school district was able to raise some funds to put the plan into action. While they will continue to fundraise for the couple thousand dollar price range of the playground equipment, the plan is to do the building in three phases over the next three years.
The equipment being added will help recess at the school more equitable, one of the school district's goals. With adaptive equipment, more kids will be able to join in during times of outdoor physical activity.
Triton Elementary School principal Shane Van Beek says, “It's important. We're seeing more individuals with disabilities and with those students, there's not always accessible playground equipment. We have another playground in town here that has some equipment, we want to bring that to our school so that at recess time and other outdoor times throughout the school day our students are able to be active.”