Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Triton Elementary adding adaptive playground equipment to school grounds

  • Updated
  • 0

The project is scheduled to be completed this October.

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Triton Elementary School is starting their plan to add adaptive playground equipment to the existing playground.

With help from the community, the school district was able to raise some funds to put the plan into action. While they will continue to fundraise for the couple thousand dollar price range of the playground equipment, the plan is to do the building in three phases over the next three years.

The equipment being added will help recess at the school more equitable, one of the school district's goals. With adaptive equipment, more kids will be able to join in during times of outdoor physical activity.

Triton Elementary School principal Shane Van Beek says, “It's important. We're seeing more individuals with disabilities and with those students, there's not always accessible playground equipment. We have another playground in town here that has some equipment, we want to bring that to our school so that at recess time and other outdoor times throughout the school day our students are able to be active.”

 

