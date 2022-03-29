 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trio plea not guilty to Clear Lake crime spree

  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people accused in a rash of crimes around Clear Lake are pleading not guilty.

Micah Shane Price, 47 of Cedar Rapids, is set to stand trial April 5 for ongoing criminal conduct, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, four counts of third-degree burglary, and five counts of credit card fraud.

Tania Kliven, 45 of Clear Lake, is scheduled to stand trial on April 19 for ongoing criminal conduct, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Diazepam.

Trial is set to begin June 14 for Misty Dawn Buckley on third-degree theft and credit card fraud.

Clear Lake police say the three are connected to vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and credit card frauds committed in January and early February.

Tags

Recommended for you