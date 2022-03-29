Trio plea not guilty to Clear Lake crime spree

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people accused in a rash of crimes around Clear Lake are pleading not guilty.
Micah Shane Price, 47 of Cedar Rapids, is set to stand trial April 5 for ongoing criminal conduct, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, four counts of third-degree burglary, and five counts of credit card fraud.
Tania Kliven, 45 of Clear Lake, is scheduled to stand trial on April 19 for ongoing criminal conduct, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Diazepam.
Trial is set to begin June 14 for Misty Dawn Buckley on third-degree theft and credit card fraud.
Clear Lake police say the three are connected to vehicle burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, and credit card frauds committed in January and early February.