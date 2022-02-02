Trials set over 100 pounds of meth found in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men are now set to stand trial over 100 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in Cerro Gordo County.
Jamie D. Hurtado, 33 of Waukegan, Illinois, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Juan Carlos Ruiz Garcia, 51 of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, has entered not guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
The two men were pulled over on December 7, 2021, on Interstate 35 by the Iowa State Patrol for having an oversized load. A K9 dog brought to the scene indicated the presence of drugs in their vehicle and court documents state a search found four duffel bags inside containing around 100 pounds of meth.
Hurtado’s trial is set to start on March 8 and Ruiz Garcia’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 15.