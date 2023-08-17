Trials set for overdose death and drug deals in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A prisoner already serving time for drug crimes in Olmsted County is pleading not guilty to more, including a drug related murder.
Sean Alexander, 44, was charged in October 2022 with third-degree murder, second-degree sale of drugs, and third-degree sale of drugs. His trial is scheduled to start on March 18, 2024.
Alexander is accused of providing the lethal combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl that killed an adult woman in Rochester on June 7, 2021. Court documents state the woman was riding around in an SUV with Alexander, did some drugs provided by him, and died. Investigators say Alexander than dropped the victim off at St. Marys Emergency Department.
Law enforcement says Alexander then sold heroin to a confidential informant on September 20, 2021, and October 4, 2021.