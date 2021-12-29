Trial set over woman dragged by a vehicle in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. – A Dodge County woman accused of dragging someone with a vehicle is pleading not guilty.
Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, is charged with criminal vehicular operation. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says Dale got into an argument with another woman on March 23 in Rollingstone. Deputies say there was a fight on the front porch where the victim dropped her phone. Dale allegedly grabbed the phone and got into her vehicle.
Court documents state that as the victim tried to get into the vehicle, Dale “floored it” and the victim was dragged. Investigators say Dale did not stop but drove away in a reckless manner. A witness says they could not tell if the victim was run over or was injured while falling away from the vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was found in the road with significant injuries to her face and not moving her legs. Deputies say the victim was conscious but missing some teeth and speaking unintelligibly.
Dale was later arrested by Rochester police, who say the victim’s phone was found in Dale’s vehicle.
Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 11 in Winona County District Court.