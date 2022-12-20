 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon into Friday night. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on
Wednesday and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions
possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Trial set over tire iron beating in Mason City

  • 0
Brian Smith

Brian Smith

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a summer 2020 beating in Mason City.

Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, is accused of hitting another man repeatedly in the face and head with a tire iron.  Investigators say the assault happened a little before 1 am on July 19, 2020, in the 800 block of 9th Street NE.

Court documents state the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip, and other minor cuts to his face.

Smith is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 7, 2023, for willful injury resulting in bodily injury.

