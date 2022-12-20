Trial set over tire iron beating in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a summer 2020 beating in Mason City.
Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, is accused of hitting another man repeatedly in the face and head with a tire iron. Investigators say the assault happened a little before 1 am on July 19, 2020, in the 800 block of 9th Street NE.
Court documents state the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip, and other minor cuts to his face.
Smith is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 7, 2023, for willful injury resulting in bodily injury.