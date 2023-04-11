Trial set over stolen TV in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a summer burglary.
Clariza Monique Taylor-Colon, 25 of St. Paul, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
The Rochester Police Department says Taylor-Colon entered a Rochester home sometime between the evening of June 28, 2022, and the morning of June 29, 2022, ransacked the place, and stole a 55’ LG TV worth around $1,300. Investigators say Taylor-Colon pawned a 55’ LG TV with the same serial number as the one that was stolen.
Taylor-Colon is scheduled to stand trial starting June 19.