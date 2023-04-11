 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial set over stolen TV in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Clariza Taylor-Cooon

Clariza Taylor-Colon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a summer burglary.

Clariza Monique Taylor-Colon, 25 of St. Paul, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.

The Rochester Police Department says Taylor-Colon entered a Rochester home sometime between the evening of June 28, 2022, and the morning of June 29, 2022, ransacked the place, and stole a 55’ LG TV worth around $1,300.  Investigators say Taylor-Colon pawned a 55’ LG TV with the same serial number as the one that was stolen.

Taylor-Colon is scheduled to stand trial starting June 19.

Tags

Recommended for you