Trial set over state benefit fraud in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman accused of fraudulently receiving state housing and food assistance is pleading not guilty.
Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial starting August 17 for ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice.
Mikesell is accused of telling state officials her husband was not living with her in order to get $10,067 in state housing and food assistance. The deception allegedly started in November 2021 and continued until Mikesell was arrested in late June.