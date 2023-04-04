Trial set over one-man crime wave in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A man charged with 26 crimes in Fillmore County is pleading not guilty.
Eric Michael Newman, 36 of Caledonia, is accused of interfering with a 911 call, five counts of fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, four counts of theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, five traffic violations, three counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, threats of violence, second-degree assault, and first-degree damage to property.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says Newman asked someone outside Lanesboro to help Newman steal some equipment on May 19, 2022. When the other person refused, investigators say there was a fight where Newman took the victim’s phone to prevent him from calling 911.
The Sheriff’s Office says Newman then got into a collision with another vehicle at the T-intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 19 on May 25, 2022. Court documents state Newman was driving someone else’s vehicle without permission and had an expired insurance card.
On June 14, 2022, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it was informed of a death threat made by Newman to another person in Highland. Newman allegedly entered the person’s home around 10:30 pm, threatened to kill the person, and grabbed a loaded shotgun that was kept in the home. The victim told deputies he grabbed his dog and spent the night in his shed while Newman stayed in the home until the morning.
Finally, investigators say Newman stole a semi-trailer near Lanesboro on June 20, 2022, to use to steal some equipment. Deputies say Newman wound up flipping the trailer and damaging all six tires on the passenger side. Court documents state replacing the tires would cost about $6,000.
Newman pleaded not guilty and his trial on all charges is scheduled to begin on August 28.