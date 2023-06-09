Trial set over Olmsted County motorcycle crash that led to a severed leg

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man arrested after a motorcycle crash that police say led to an amputated leg and the discovery of drugs is pleading not guilty.
Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 45 of Rochester, was charged in July 2022 with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Court documents state Schmidt was riding a motorcycle with a female passenger down Highway 14 near Dover on September 25, 2021, when Schmidt crashed. Investigators say after the crash, another vehicle drove over the female’s leg and caused an injury so severe, the leg had to be cut off.
Investigators say a blood sample from Schmidt tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine. In addition, the Minnesota State Patrol says a bag found at the scene of the crash held 1.371 grams of meth, .289 grams of cyclobenzaprine, .385 grams of LSD, and several notes about drug deliveries and drug trades for guns. Troopers also say they took a 9 mm pistol Schmidt had holstered on his right hip.
Schmidt has now pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled to start on October 23.