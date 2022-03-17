Trial set over New Year's Day chase from Olmsted to Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase on New Year’s Day is now scheduled to stand trial.
Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Court documents state law enforcement got a report just after midnight on January 1 about a vehicle going 30 miles per hour and weaving from shoulder to shoulder on Highway 14 in Rochester. Officers say they found the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and knocked on the window to wake up the driver, Allam.
He’s accused of driving off and starting a pursuit that lasted 13 miles on Highway 14 until his vehicle was halted by Kasson Police Department stop sticks.
Allam’s trial is set to begin on August 18.