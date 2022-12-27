 Skip to main content
Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes.

Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021.  He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.

Graves is charged in Wabasha County with:

Nine felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

Nine felony counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales and use tax

Four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns

Four felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Graves is scheduled to stand trial starting April 10, 2023.

