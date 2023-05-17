Trial set over meth, LSD, and pot found in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman facing multiple drug charges in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.
Annette Marie Pals, 48 of Thornton, is now scheduled to stand trial starting June 27 for four counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of LSD, and possession of marijuana.
Pals is accused of delivering meth in an individual cooperating with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on several occasions in September and October of 2022. Deputies say they found a large amount of meth, an amount of LSD, and an amount of marijuana Pals’ home was searched.