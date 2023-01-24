Trial set over fatal crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial is now set over a deadly crash in Chickasaw County.
Curtis Allen Williams, 38 of West Union, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, eluding, OWI, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Williams is accused of killing an 18-year-old passenger when he crashed a vehicle on September 26, 2022.
Court documents state Williams refused to pull over for a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy at 1:14 am, starting a chase in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 63 that reached speeds of over 105 miles per hour. Law enforcement says Williams failed to navigate a curve near northbound mile marker 196 and rolled his vehicle into the ditch.
Besides the death of his passenger, Williams was taken to MercyOne in New Hampton for treatment of his injuries.
His trial is scheduled to begin on March 22.