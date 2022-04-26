 Skip to main content
Trial set over embezzlement at Mason City restaurant

Ryan Alitz

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over the embezzlement of thousands of dollars from a Mason City restaurant.

Ryan Tyler Alitz, 37 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting June 14 for first-degree theft.

Alitz is accused of stealing more than $15,000 while working as the general manager of Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Mason City between July and December 2021.  Court documents state Alitz failed to make multiple bank deposits into the business’ account.

Alitz was arrested on March 16.

