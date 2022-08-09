Trial set over drugs found after Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over a chase through Mason City.
Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts.
Law enforcement says Stinnett was wanted in connection to a felony domestic abuse charge and fled from an attempted traffic stop, going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Court documents state Stinnett’s vehicle became disabled after driving off the roadway and he was found hiding under a back deck.
Investigators say more than $1,600 in cash and a baggie of meth were recovered during Stinnett’s arrest.
His trial is set to start on September 20.