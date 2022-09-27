 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Trial set over child sex abuse in Floyd County

  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nashua man is pleading not guilty to child sex abuse in Floyd County.

Ethan William Vorhes, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, indecent exposure, and exhibiting obscene material to a minor.

Court documents state that Vorhes sexually abused two children between 2018 and 2022, showing pornography to one of his victims during the abuse on one occasion.

Vorhes was arrested on August 31.  His trial is set to begin on October 25.

Tags

Recommended for you