Trial set over child sex abuse in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nashua man is pleading not guilty to child sex abuse in Floyd County.
Ethan William Vorhes, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, indecent exposure, and exhibiting obscene material to a minor.
Court documents state that Vorhes sexually abused two children between 2018 and 2022, showing pornography to one of his victims during the abuse on one occasion.
Vorhes was arrested on August 31. His trial is set to begin on October 25.