Trial set over chase, drugs in Cerro Gordo County

  • 0
Anthony Long

Anthony Long/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a high-speed chase around Mason City in May.

Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to eluding, possession of a controlled substance-2nd or subsequent offense, driving while barred, and possession of a cannabidiol-3rd or subsequent offense.

Long was arrested on May 19 when the Iowa State Patrol says he sped away after nearly causing an accident.  Court documents state a cup and a milkshake were thrown out the window during the chase and methamphetamine was later located near the milkshake.

Investigators say Long exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour before he was stopped south of B-20 on Lark Ave and methamphetamine and a vape pen were found in his vehicle.

