Trial set over Cerro Gordo County theft of catalytic converters

Todd Larue

Todd Larue/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing catalytic converters is pleading not guilty.

Todd Terrance Larue, 52 of Rockford, is scheduled to stand trial starting August 23 for first-degree theft.

Investigators say Larue stole catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in Swaledale on June 11.  He’s also charged with taking hand tools and full gas cans.  Court documents state about $4,500 in property was stolen.

Larue also told authorities he took four converters from the same location on May 30.

