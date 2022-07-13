Trial set over Cerro Gordo County theft of catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing catalytic converters is pleading not guilty.
Todd Terrance Larue, 52 of Rockford, is scheduled to stand trial starting August 23 for first-degree theft.
Investigators say Larue stole catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in Swaledale on June 11. He’s also charged with taking hand tools and full gas cans. Court documents state about $4,500 in property was stolen.
Larue also told authorities he took four converters from the same location on May 30.