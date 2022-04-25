Trial set over attempted murder in Kossuth County

ALGONA, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a Kossuth County attempted murder case.
Michael Sie-Lee Street, 20 of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on April 9 after being pulled over on Interstate 35 near Williams. The Algona Police Department says it got a report that morning of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the North Park Drive area. Officers located a male victim who said he had been shot at but not wounded. Investigators determined the shooter was Street.
He’s accused of firing multiple shots at his victim with the intent to kill him.
Street is set to stand trial beginning on July 19 in Kossuth County District Court.