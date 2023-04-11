Trial set over assaults in Mason City and Ventura

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of choking a child is pleading not guilty.
Carrie Lea Young, 40 of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on March 5 and charged with child endangerment causing serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Investigators say Young choked a female minor twice in Ventura and struck her several times in the face. After her arrest, Young was then charged with kicking a healthcare worker at a Mason City hospital on February 5.
According to court documents, the child endangerment charge was later changed to assault causing bodily injury.
Young is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 27 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.