...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Trial set over 2021 sexual assaults in Freeborn County

Ma Gaw

Ma Nae Gaw

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled in a case of sexual assault in Freeborn County.

Ma Nae Gaw, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested in May 2021 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

According to court documents, Gaw is accused of sexually assaulting his victim three times.  Two of those times allegedly happened when his victim was under the influence of medication.

Gaw’s trial has been scheduled and delayed several times but is now set to begin on February 5, 2024.

