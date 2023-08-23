Trial set over 2021 sexual assaults in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled in a case of sexual assault in Freeborn County.
Ma Nae Gaw, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested in May 2021 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to court documents, Gaw is accused of sexually assaulting his victim three times. Two of those times allegedly happened when his victim was under the influence of medication.
Gaw’s trial has been scheduled and delayed several times but is now set to begin on February 5, 2024.