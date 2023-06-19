Trial set for Rochester stabbing over $200

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone over a debt is pleading not guilty.
Bernard Gaines Jr., 28 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to court documents, a man claims Gaines stabbed him on July 20, 2022, after an argument over drugs and money the victim borrowed from Gaines to pay rent. Investigators say the victim was stabbed multiple times and left with significant scarring and was unable to walk properly.
Rochester police say Gaines admitted to going to the victim’s home to collect a $200 debt and that they got into a fight but denied stabbing the victim.
A trial is now set to begin on October 30.