Trial set for Rochester driver accused of crashing and injuring multiple passengers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver accused of showing off and seriously injuring three passengers is now scheduled for trial.
Eldon Gale Nelson, 41 of Rochester, is charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation-gross negligence.
Court documents state Nelson was an Uber driver who picked up four passengers a little before 10:50 pm on April 29, 2022. Nelson was driving a new-model Tesla and as he and the passengers discussed the vehicle, investigators say Nelson sped up at the entrance ramp to Highway 52, lost control, and crashed into the concrete median.
Law enforcement says Nelson estimated he was going 90 miles per hour when he crashed.
According to court documents:
- One passenger suffered a fracture vertebrae
- A second passenger suffered broken ribs and a broken collarbone
- A third passenger was knocked unconscious and broke multiple bones
- The fourth passenger was treated at the hospital and released.
Nelson’s trial is set to start on October 16 in Olmsted County District Court.