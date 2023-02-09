Trial set for NE Iowa woman accused of attacking her husband with swords

WEST UNION, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a Fayette County woman accused of trying to kill her husband with a sword.
Kim Renee Cannon, 59 of Hawkeye, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Court documents state that Cannon got into a fight with her husband on January 18. Law enforcement says Cannon was found sitting on the floor of the kitchen with blood on her face and sweatshirt and two bloody swords lying next to her, while Cannon’s husband was found on the bathroom floor with three large cuts to the face, including one through the eye socket, and several cuts to the back of his head.
Investigators say Cannon admitted to hitting her husband in the back of the head until he fell to the floor, then striking him several times in the face while he was on the floor.
A trial is set to begin May 10 at the Fayette County Courthouse.