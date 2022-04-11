Trial set for NE Iowa man charged with the fatal shooting of his father

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of killing his father is pleading not guilty in Winneshiek County.
Aaron Gary Whittle, 43 of Decorah, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Lawrence Whittle, 74. Law enforcement says Aaron Whittle shot is father to death on March 17. Lawrence Whittle was then reported missing on March 19 and his body was recovered shortly after Lawrence Whittle’s car was found at Moe Park in rural Winneshiek County.
Court documents state that Lawrence Whittle was shot and killed at his son’s home.
Aaron Whittle is now scheduled to go on trial beginning on October 3.