Trial set for meth, pills found in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is starting the new year with a not guilty plea.
Travis Charles Eggers, 42 of Charles City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Court documents state Eggers home was searched on October 1, 2021, and law enforcement found 8.7 grams of meth, five hydrocodone pills, several other pills in an unmarked bottle, and drug paraphernalia. The items were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab for testing and when results came back in December, Eggers was arrested.
His trial is set to begin on February 15.