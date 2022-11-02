Trial set for Mason City man charged with SUV theft and high-speed chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is now set to stand trial over a stolen vehicle and a high-speed chase.
Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft and eluding.
Court documents state Wilmarth was seen driving a stolen 2014 Ford Edge SVU at the intersection of 9th and S. Eisenhower in Mason City on October 1. He was then arrested on October 9 after allegedly trying to escape law enforcement on a bike in the area of 14th Street and N. Monroe Avenue in Mason City.
Wilmarth’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 13.