Trial set for man charged with crashing a car into a neighbor's home

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of deliberately crashing a car into a neighbor’s home is pleading not guilty.
James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is set to stand trial starting October 25 for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and OWI.
Foster was arrested on July 12 after law enforcement said he deliberately crashed a car into his neighbor’s home then backed up and drove the car through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the neighbor’s property. Investigators said after the car got stuck, Foster returned to his home.
Court documents state when law enforcement went to Foster’s home, he charged at an officer in an aggressive manager and smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. Foster allegedly refused to take a sobriety test. Investigators said Foster admitted to attacking his neighbors because he thought they were out to get him and were flying stealth drones over his property.