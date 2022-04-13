 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trial set for man accused of 2018 child sex crimes in Clear Lake

  • 0
Saleem Abujobarah

Saleem Abujobarah

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over child sex crimes that allegedly happened in Clear Lake in 2018.

Saleem M. Abujobarah, 65, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.  He was arrested in mid-March in Cook County, Illinois, and shipped back to Cerro Gordo County.  He remains in the county jail on $36,000 cash bond.

Abujobarah is accused of having sexual contact with a child under 14 on multiple occasions in 2018, with the abuse all happening at the Clear Lake home where Abujobarah was living at the time.  A criminal complaint against him was filed in August 2018.

His trial is set to start on May 17.

Tags

Recommended for you