Trial set for man accused of 2018 child sex crimes in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over child sex crimes that allegedly happened in Clear Lake in 2018.
Saleem M. Abujobarah, 65, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child. He was arrested in mid-March in Cook County, Illinois, and shipped back to Cerro Gordo County. He remains in the county jail on $36,000 cash bond.
Abujobarah is accused of having sexual contact with a child under 14 on multiple occasions in 2018, with the abuse all happening at the Clear Lake home where Abujobarah was living at the time. A criminal complaint against him was filed in August 2018.
His trial is set to start on May 17.