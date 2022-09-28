Trial set for bow and arrow attempted murder in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting a woman with a bow and arrow is pleading not guilty.
Casey John Larson, 31 of Mason City, is scheduled to stand trial starting December 13 on one count of attempted murder.
Law enforcement says Larson shot his female victim in the abdomen with a hunting bow and arrow on September 2, then chased after her with a large knife until he was taken down by a bystander. When Mason City police arrived at the scene in the 100 block of 1st Street NW, they said Larson was being restrained by civilians.
Police say the victim was treated for her wounds at the hospital and has been released.