Trial scheduled over half-a-pound of meth discovered in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who law enforcement says was caught with half-a-pound of methamphetamine is pleading not guilty.
Gary Lee Winters Jr., 60 of Waterloo, is now set to stand trial beginning October 31 for intent to deliver meth.
Winter was arrested on August 24 after he was pulled over for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Washington Avenue and 9th Street NW in Mason City. The arresting officer said an odor of marijuana was coming from Winters’ vehicle and a baggie of marijuana was in his shirt pocket.
Investigators say that led to a search of Winters’ vehicle, which turned up about half-a-pound of meth, a scale, and plastic baggies.
During questioning, Winters allegedly admitted he was out delivering the drug.