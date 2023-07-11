Trial on child porn crimes scheduled for Byron man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man is pleading not guilty to child pornography crimes.
James Ryan Savells, 38, was charged in April with two counts of disseminating pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14 and three counts of possession of pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it received several tips about suspected child sex abuse material from three online companies. The tips alleged that 27 child porn videos had been sent to other people between July 7 and August 1 in 2022. Investigators say the IP address connected to the videos was registered to Savells.
Savells’ home was searched on December 15, 2022, and two cell phones, two computers, and several USB drives were seized. Court documents state several videos and 325 images of child pornography were found on the devices.
Savells is now scheduled to stand trial starting January 2, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court.