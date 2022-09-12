Trial date set for Rochester shooting that killed one, critically injured another

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set over a shooting in Rochester that killed one man and severely wounded another.
Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is now set to stand trial beginning May 1 in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Anderson is accused of shooting two people after an argument at the Essex Apartments on 41st Street NW in Rochester on October 30, 2020. Police say one man was shot in the head and back and killed, while another survived gunshots to the upper right chest and forehead.
Court documents state Snapchat videos of that evening show Anderson drinking heavily and holding a pistol that looks identical to a .380 pistol found in a storm drain outside Essex Park. Officers say they also found .380 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.