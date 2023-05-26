Tri Clear Lake race and North Iowa Band Festival to boost local economy

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. - The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce believes the Tri Clear Lake triathlon helps put the city on the map and attract people from across the country to visit north Iowa.
The Chamber of Commerce says the triathlon and Band Festival compliment each other well as the race brings in sport enthusiasts and the festival draws in music lovers.
"We're really just trying to show North Iowa off as a destination location, so people come here and spend their tourism dollars here. They enjoy the recreational opportunities between the bike trails between Mason City and Clear Lake," said Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President, Stacy Doughan.
The Chamber of Commerce added the Youth Splash and Dash Race to bring in more families and children into the fun.
527 runners have signed up for this year's race. This number is a huge growth from the 220 runners who signed up when the triathlon started in 2016.