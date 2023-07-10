Tree trimming tips to keep in mind to prevent injuries

MINNESOTA-After a couple of recent tree trimming accidents in our area, we want to give you some safety advice to keep in mind. Jesse Astorino, one of the owners of Astorino's Tree Service, said you should wear protective gear such as safety glasses, gloves, a hardhat, and chainsaw protective pants. Chainsaw protective pants should stop the chain from cutting off your legs. He also recommended not standing directly underneath the tree branch you're cutting or else it might fall down on top of you. He said that tree trimming can be extremely dangerous, so it's best to leave it to the professionals.
“You could drop branches on vehicles, drop branches on your ho-on people underneath. You could drop a branch on yourself. You could fall from a tree. I mean, don’t be-don’t be a hero if you don’t know what you’re doing cuz you could end up being a zero when you get home or not be going home at night," Astorino said.
There are plenty of tree care services in our area that can help you out.