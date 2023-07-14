Treatment center holds grand reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After the new owners took over back in March, EmPower Treatment Center had its grand reopening today. Over 200 people came to the celebration. With help from the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony that involved a golden ribbon. Attendees could learn about the treatment center's new care programs, including one that's focused on veterans' chemical dependency and mental health. They also had the opportunity meet the treatment center's new staff and see the renovations that were made to the treatment center's two buildings. Buddy Donaldson, one of the owners of the EmPower Treatment Center, explained why they have a program focused on helping out veterans.
“When I’ve had veterans in my primary group, I’ve noticed that they get along with everybody in the group, but there-there’s a-a pact there. There’s a brotherhood there that they’re just not willing to open up about certain situations with unless it’s another veteran," Donaldson said.
The treatment center offers help to people who are struggling with PTSD, substance abuse, and/or domestic violence.