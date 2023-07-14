Treatment center holds grand reopening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Treatment center holds grand reopening

  • Updated
  • 0

New owners took over the Empowerment Treatment Center back in March.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After the new owners took over back in March, EmPower Treatment Center had its grand reopening today. Over 200 people came to the celebration. With help from the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony that involved a golden ribbon. Attendees could learn about the treatment center's new care programs, including one that's focused on veterans' chemical dependency and mental health. They also had the opportunity meet the treatment center's new staff and see the renovations that were made to the treatment center's two buildings. Buddy Donaldson, one of the owners of the EmPower Treatment Center, explained why they have a program focused on helping out veterans.

“When I’ve had veterans in my primary group, I’ve noticed that they get along with everybody in the group, but there-there’s a-a pact there. There’s a brotherhood there that they’re just not willing to open up about certain situations with unless it’s another veteran," Donaldson said.

The treatment center offers help to people who are struggling with PTSD, substance abuse, and/or domestic violence.

