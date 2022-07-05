Treatment aims to control emerald ash borer

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many communities around the country, including Mason City, are working to eliminate the issue of emerald ash borer, with many ash trees being cut down to curb that problem. But there is a possible solution that might save trees from the chainsaw.
Arbor Master received approval of a permit from the City to treat an ash tree in front of the Northern Lights men's shelter with emamectin benzoate. It's injected through holes drilled into the base of the tree, with the treatment lasting for two years and can keep the tree alive through the worst of an infestation.
Jesse Fox with Arbor Master says the treatment, which has been proven to be highly effective, can not only keep a tree alive and continue to give some needed shade, it can also save homeowners money.
"It's always about 10 times more expensive to cut a tree down than it is to treat a tree for the two year period. Usually, the cost of treating a tree over the 15 years that emerald ash borer takes to kill trees in an area is still less than what it costs to remove the tree."
While there are other treatments homeowners can buy, Fox says emamectin benzoate is proven to be more effective.
"The other treatments that are available are good for one year and that's based on working on a number of months within the tree. The homeowner applying a product has to target the hatching of the larva. I'm able to do this any time of the summer, and it will last two, even up to three, years."
To apply for a treatment permit, contact Bob Berggren with Mason City's Operation and Maintenance Department at 641-420-1999.
In addition to ash trees, Fox says similar treatment is also being used on oak trees to control two-lined chestnut borer, a larva native to the area.