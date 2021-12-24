Traveling on Christmas Eve with flights impacted at Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holiday travel rush is underway on one of the busiest travel days of the year - amid growing concerns about the omicron surge.
Airlines around the world have canceled more than 2,000 Christmas eve flights.
Several flights were impacted locally at RST.
The last flight from RST Friday was nearly two hours delayed for its departure.
Security says it is likely due to crew shortages.
One passenger, Tessa Franklin is heading back to Seattle after visiting family for an early Christmas.
She tells KIMT she flew last year during the height of pandemic and notices the crowds this year have picked up quite a bit.
“It was a little bit of a rush but with COVID and everything, gotta get out here while you can - and I know Washington's going to have a bunch of lockdowns soon so I wanted to make sure I could come visit my family before everything got crazy,” says Franklin.
She says she is anticipating abnormal wait times.
“A lot of people have been upset. It's obvious when you're waiting in the terminals people are not as patient. So just try to get extra time, keep your distance, and try to be nice to people too,” she adds.
AAA says more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more from now until January 2nd despite concerns about the omicron surge.
While domestic flights do not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, all travelers are required to wear masks.