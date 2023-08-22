Travel plaza loses annexation fight with Albert Lea at Minnesota Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a district judge’s ruling in an annexation dispute between Albert Lea Township, the City of Albert Lea, and Trails Truck & Travel Plaza LLC.
In late 2021, Albert Lea and Albert Lea Township agreed the city would annex about 20 acres of the township. That area includes 7.6 acres owned by Trails Truck & Travel Plaza, which objected to the annexation because it would result in a significant property tax increase and deferred assessments for city services and infrastructure the Travel Place did not need or intend to use.
The Travel Plaza asked that its land be excluded from the annexation but City and Township rejected that request and signed a joint resolution designating the entire 20-acre area as “in need of orderly annexation.”
The Travel Plaza appealed to the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). A hearing was conducted and the OAH approved the annexation. The Travel Plaza appealed that decision to the District Court and a judge vacated the annexation order, telling the OAH to hold another hearing. The City of Albert Lea then appealed that decision.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now reversed that judge’s ruling and cleared the way for the annexation to happen. The Court ruled the annexation process had followed state law and the Travel Plaza’s concerns about paying increased taxes for city services were not enough to stop it.