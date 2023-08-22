Travel plaza loses annexation fight with Albert Lea at Minnesota Court of Appeals

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 99 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&