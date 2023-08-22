 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Travel plaza loses annexation fight with Albert Lea at Minnesota Court of Appeals

Lawsuit court image

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a district judge’s ruling in an annexation dispute between Albert Lea Township, the City of Albert Lea, and Trails Truck & Travel Plaza LLC.

In late 2021, Albert Lea and Albert Lea Township agreed the city would annex about 20 acres of the township.  That area includes 7.6 acres owned by Trails Truck & Travel Plaza, which objected to the annexation because it would result in a significant property tax increase and deferred assessments for city services and infrastructure the Travel Place did not need or intend to use.

The Travel Plaza asked that its land be excluded from the annexation but City and Township rejected that request and signed a joint resolution designating the entire 20-acre area as “in need of orderly annexation.”

The Travel Plaza appealed to the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH).  A hearing was conducted and the OAH approved the annexation.  The Travel Plaza appealed that decision to the District Court and a judge vacated the annexation order, telling the OAH to hold another hearing.  The City of Albert Lea then appealed that decision.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now reversed that judge’s ruling and cleared the way for the annexation to happen.  The Court ruled the annexation process had followed state law and the Travel Plaza’s concerns about paying increased taxes for city services were not enough to stop it.

