Transportation industry still in need for drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) June report shows the state had losses by 1,300 jobs in the transportation industry.
In Rochester, Jack Ziebarth, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Lawrence Transportation said hiring has been solid in the Med City but the need for drivers still remain.
"Office staff for positions filled are complete full and good now. The driver market is still not good at all. There is very little movement in the industry. There is not a lot of people wanting to spend their days and week the size of a small walk in closet, so it is a little tough. So, we are always looking for drivers," Ziebarth said.
Ziebarth said, like construction, an issue in the future will be the number of drivers retiring, which he said will outpace new hires.
Ziebarth added the industry has started to look for new ways to attract young drivers but said the lifestyle can turn some candidates away.
"It is trying to find out different ways and we continue to try different things to attract folks. Different benefit structure, different work schedules, increased pay. Right now a young guy very low 20s can be making $70,000 dollars in their first year of trucking, so it is a pretty good salary for someone that wants to start a family. It is just the lifestyle," Ziebarth said.