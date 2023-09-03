Trailer fire causes thousands of dollars in damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. No one was injured after a vehicle trailer caught on fire Saturday morning.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it was called to 2808 Bridge Avenue at around 11:30 am with firefighters arriving at the scene to find a trailer with flames coming out the front half of its roof had been disconnected from the vehicle towing it.
Firefighters removed belongings from the trailer as they put out the fire. They remained at the scene for about an hour.
Albert Lea says the fire started from radiant heat from a trailer tire. Damage estimate is around $17,000.
The Albert Lea Police Department assisted with this incident.