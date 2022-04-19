Traffic pattern changes at Floyd interchange take effect this week

FLOYD, Iowa - It may not feel like it outside, but construction season is starting up again. And if your commute takes you onto the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County, you will notice some changes.
Later this week, drivers will encounter traffic changes at the US-218/County Road T44 interchange in Floyd. Instead of the usual 4 lanes, traffic will be shifted down to 2 lanes, with Eastbound traffic being moved in a head-to-head (2 lane) configuration. In addition, temporary traffic lights are being installed at the intersection.
The changes come as construction restarts on converting the heavily traveled intersection into a grade separated interchange, complete with bridges and entrance/exit ramps. Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says the project is aimed to address safety and traffic flow issues.
"An interchange is definitely the right approach here, because of all the traffic, especially the truck traffic with the truck stops and ethanol plant. It's a heavily traveled road, and putting an interchange like this will make it easier to maneuver through there, and in turn, will make it safer."
As construction resumes, Hjelmstad is urging drivers to be aware of construction workers and all of the changes.
"We are going to have stoplights on the main line on Highway 18, 218 through there. That's going to be different. People need to really pay attention. When they start entering that work zone, things are different."
By later November, traffic will shift back to a four-lane pattern. Next year, Westbound traffic will shift to the Eastbound lanes for construction of the second bridge.
According to Iowa DOT traffic counts, Hjelmstad says the intersection saw over 11,000 vehicles per day as of 2017. Counts are conducted every four years, though DOT is still compiling last year's data.