Traffic changes coming to highway 52 from Cannon Falls to Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers should be prepared for traffic changes on Highway 52.
MnDOT says a new northbound right lane closure started Thursday south of Zumbrota and lane changes for all traffic begin September 7 south of Cannon Falls. The northbound right lane will close between the exits of Highway 60 east and Highway 58 at Zumbrota to allow crews to build a noise wall on the east side of the highway. Drivers will still be able to exit at Zumbrota.
The lane changes south of Cannon Falls will switch the single-lane traffic in each direction from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes just south of Goodhue County Rd 24. Highway 52 traffic will remain a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes beginning at Co. Rd 24 in Cannon Falls extending to Skunk Hollow Trail. MnDOT says crews are replacing large box culverts underneath the northbound lanes to connect to the culverts already installed under the southbound lanes at Butler Creek, as well as completing a J-turn.
These lane closures and shifts are expected to stay in place until late October.
MnDOT says drivers should remember direct access from 420th to Highway 52 will close on September 11 and there is no direct access to Highway 52 from Goodhue County Rd 1 and 50
The Highway 52 southbound reconstruction from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project began in July 2021. Contractors are reconstructing the southbound lanes south of Cannon Falls to north of Zumbrota, installing snow fence and a noise wall. Additionally, they have built a new interchange at Highway 57 at Hader, replaced four bridges, built a park-and-ride lot and closed access to the highway to improve safety.