Tractor winds up in the ditch while mowing in Cerro Gordo County

FERTILE, Iowa – A tractor overturned Monday morning in rural Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the intersection of 335th Street and Eagle Avenue at around 9:35 am and arrived to find a tractor overturned in the ditch. Deputies say Jack Ouverson, 87 of Clear Lake, was mowing the ditch line when he lost control.
Ouverson was treated for possible injuries at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.
The Fertile Fire Department, Mason City Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol assisted with this accident.